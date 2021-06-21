Crypto-finance company Amber Group valued at $1B following $100M raise By Cointelegraph

Crypto-finance company Amber Group valued at $1B following $100M raise
Cryptocurrency investment platform Amber Group has added $100 million to its coffers following a successful Series B fundraiser, bringing its total pre-money valuation to $1 billion — a major milestone for the firm as it enters its fourth year of operations.
The cash injection will be used to “expand global operations to meet client demand and develop market solutions for the world’s leading crypto investors and companies,” co-founder and CEO Michael Wu said.
