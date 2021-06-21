Copper prices near 10-week low as Fed rate view lifts dollar

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices dropped to their lowest level in nearly 10 weeks on Monday, as the dollar strengthened amid prospects of sooner-than-expected U.S. policy tightening, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.4% to its lowest since April 14 of $9,021 a tonne, following an 8.6% drop last week, the biggest weekly fall since March 2020.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 2.2% at its lowest since April 13 of 66,350 yuan ($10,257.88) a tonne.

The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

“The headwinds coming from a stronger USD and further measures such as the release of metal from strategic Chinese reserves are likely to keep downward pressure on the base metals sector,” said ANZ analysts in a note, referring to a Chinese state sale plan announced last week.

“This is likely to test the nerve of bullish investors, who had been banking on new growth sectors driven by the acceleration of the decarbonisation trend,” analysts said.