Coinbase-backed Securitize secures $48M in Series B funding By Cointelegraph

Coinbase-backed Securitize secures $48M in Series B funding

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has made its first capital investment foray into the blockchain space, co-leading a $48 million funding for Securitize.

According to a release issued on Monday, the Coinbase-backed asset tokenization outfit has completed a Series B funding round that drew participation from Morgan Stanley Tactical Value-managed investment funds and Blockchain Capital.