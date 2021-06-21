Coinbase-backed Securitize secures $48M in Series B funding By Cointelegraph

Coinbase-backed Securitize secures $48M in Series B funding
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has made its first capital investment foray into the blockchain space, co-leading a $48 million funding for Securitize.
According to a release issued on Monday, the Coinbase-backed asset tokenization outfit has completed a Series B funding round that drew participation from Morgan Stanley Tactical Value-managed investment funds and Blockchain Capital.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.