CNH Industrial in $2.1 bln deal to buy Raven Industries

MILAN — CNH Industrial has agreed a deal to buy Raven Industries to strengthen its position in the agricultural equipment business as the Italian-American vehicle maker prepares to spin off its truck, bus and engine operations.

CNH Industrial will pay $58 per share for the U.S. agriculture technology company, a 33.6% premium to Raven’s four-week volume-weighted average stock price, giving it an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

“Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy,” CNH Industrial Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

Analysts at Bestinver Securities said the news was positive as Raven Industries’ “cutting-edge” technology in the agriculture industry would further enhance CNH Industrial capabilities in that market.

“However, we point out that the acquisition came at cost,” they said in a note after Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial fell as much as 5.6% at opening.

The shares later trimmed losses and by 0810 GMT they were down 1.2%.

CNH Industrial is the world’s second largest agricultural equipment maker – a business where it operates through the New Holland, Case IH and Steyr brands – after John Deere.