China’s yuan at six-week low as rate outlook lifts dollar

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dropped to a more

than six-week low against a broadly stronger dollar on Monday

after the People’s Bank of China set its daily midpoint rate at

its weakest level in more than five weeks.

The dollar ended last week strongly after the U.S. Federal

Reserve signaled a sooner-than-expected end to its ultra-easy

monetary policy.

In contrast the People’s Bank of China has repeatedly said

it will not make any sudden policy shifts, and on Monday the

benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans was

left unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing.

“The logic for short-term dollar index bullishness is valid.

It may stablise and then continue to rise further,” said a

trader at a Chinese bank.

But he added that settlement demand from exporters would

support the yuan, which could maintain strength against a basket

of currencies.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) yuan

currency basket was last at 98.19 on Friday, its highest level

since March 2016.

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4546 per dollar prior to market open, its

softest level since May 13.

Onshore spot yuan opened stronger at 6.4520 per

dollar but reversed course to touch its weakest point since May