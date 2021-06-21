China’s yuan at six-week low as rate outlook lifts dollar

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dropped to a more

than six-week low against a broadly stronger dollar on Monday

after the People’s Bank of China set its daily midpoint rate at

its weakest level in more than five weeks.

The dollar ended last week strongly after the U.S. Federal

Reserve signaled a sooner-than-expected end to its ultra-easy

monetary policy.

In contrast the People’s Bank of China has repeatedly said

it will not make any sudden policy shifts, and on Monday the

benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans was

left unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing.

“The logic for short-term dollar index bullishness is valid.

It may stablise and then continue to rise further,” said a

trader at a Chinese bank.

But he added that settlement demand from exporters would

support the yuan, which could maintain strength against a basket

of currencies.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) yuan

currency basket was last at 98.19 on Friday, its highest level

since March 2016.

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4546 per dollar prior to market open, its

softest level since May 13.

Onshore spot yuan opened stronger at 6.4520 per

dollar but reversed course to touch its weakest point since May

6, at 6.4717 per dollar. By midday it was changing hands at

6.4671, 134 pips softer than Friday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan weakened to 6.4792 per dollar,

from a close of 6.4631 Friday.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said

that China’s policy response to the pandemic continued to

provide a tailwind for the country’s currency thanks to

persistently higher yields on yuan assets and a gradual opening

of China’s capital account.

“Since the pandemic outbreak, the PBoC refrained from

slashing its policy rate to zero level and managed to keep its

conventional monetary policy room,” he said, adding that

earlier-than-expected Fed tapering would unlikely erode the

yuan’s yield advantage in the short term.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which

tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a

daily basis, stood at 97.83, weaker than the previous day’s

97.99.

The global dollar index rose to 92.284 from the

previous close of 92.262.

The yuan market at 4:15AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4546 6.4361 -0.29%

Spot yuan 6.4671 6.4537 -0.21%

Divergence from 0.19%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.95%

Spot change since 2005 27.98%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.83 97.99 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.284 92.262 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4764 -0.14%

*

Offshore 6.6427 -2.83%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao

Han in Beijing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

