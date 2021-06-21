Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.141378 by 20:22 (00:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 20.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $36.721776B, or 2.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.141378 to $1.178838 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 27.34%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.012462B or 3.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1414 to $14.6327 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 92.20% from its all-time high of $14.63 set on June 21.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,266.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.13% on the day.

was trading at $1,868.67 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $587.209615B or 46.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $217.816240B or 17.32% of the total cryptocurrency market value.