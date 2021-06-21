Cardano Soars 936% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Cardano Soars 936% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com – was trading at $14.606836 by 01:49 (05:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 936.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $43.941622B, or 3.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.334206 to $14.609223 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.84%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.236517B or 2.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3066 to $14.6092 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.02% from its all-time high of $14.61 set on June 21.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,253.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.17% on the day.

was trading at $2,124.16 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $643.489169B or 44.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.248885B or 17.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

