Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.260385 by 13:48 (17:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $40.514507B, or 3.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.246293 to $14.632737 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.15%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.617448B or 3.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2463 to $14.6327 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 91.39% from its all-time high of $14.63 set on June 21.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,193.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.90% on the day.

was trading at $1,921.71 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $607.990003B or 45.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $226.256448B or 17.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.