Canadian regulator will hold hearing against Bybit for alleged violations of securities law By Cointelegraph

Canadian regulator will hold hearing against Bybit for alleged violations of securities law
The Ontario Securities Commission has issued a notice stating that it will be holding a hearing against Bybit regarding the crypto exchange allegedly “flouting” Canadian securities law.
In a Monday notice from the Ontario Securities Commission, or OSC, the regulatory body alleged Bybit had “failed to comply with the registration and prospectus requirements under Ontario securities law” despite the OSC issuing an April 19 deadline for crypto exchanges operating in the province. As a result, the commission will be holding a hearing as early as July 15 to address the matter.
