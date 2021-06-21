Butterfly Network Gets First Analyst Rating, and It’s a Buy By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Butterfly Network, Inc (NYSE:) rose 4% after getting a buy-equivalent rating from Cowen. 

Analyst Joshua Jennings initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of $20, StreetInsider reported.  

“We believe BFLY can transform health care delivery by successfully equipping health care providers and chronically ill patients with personal ultrasound devices,” the analyst wrote in a note. “Democratizing access to advanced medical imaging should build clinical, societal, and shareholder value. We forecast strong Butterfly iQ adoption and recurring SaaS sales driving a 60%+ revenue CAGR. Initiate at Outperform with a $20 PT.”

The company makes a handheld ultrasound device and reported first quarter revenue of $12.4 million, compared to $8.7 million a year earlier. 

Butterfly Network is expanding into cosmetic surgery and veterinary imaging. It provided guidance of up to $80 million in revenue for the full year. 

 

