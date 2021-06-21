BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 6/21: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC
In a bearish environment, traders latch on to every bit of negative news and make that a an excuse to sell. (BTC) dropped over $1,000 within a few minutes as news hit the stands that the third-largest Chinese bank, the Agricultural Bank of China (OTC:), will not allow the use of its services for crypto transactions.
Although the bank later deleted its anti-crypto statement, the damage was already done. Similarly, traders have latched on to the news that the Chinese crackdown on Bitcoin miners and this has resulted in the hash rate dropping to an 8-month low.
