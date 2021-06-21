BTC, ADA, THETA, XMR, AMP By Cointelegraph

Now crypto analysts are divided on the next move from Bitcoin. Josh Rager believes Bitcoin may have hit its cycle top at $64,500 and Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” believes Bitcoin can plummet to $24,000.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans to advance its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 has led to profit-booking in the U.S. stock market, gold, and (BTC). The markets received a second jolt on June 18 after James Bullard, the president of the United States Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, warned th the first rate hike could come as soon as 2022.

