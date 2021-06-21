Brazil’s real leads gains as Latam bucks EM gloom

Article content

Brazil’s real surged on Monday, trading

just below one-year highs on a robust economic outlook, while

Mexico’s peso broke a six-session losing streak as the dollar

lost momentum after a strong rally last week.

The real rose 1% after a survey of economists

forecast Brazilian growth, inflation and interest rates in 2021

to new highs following the central bank’s indication that it

could quicken the pace of tightening.

Growth is now expected be to 5%, inflation 5.9%, and the

benchmark Selic interest rate at 6.5%.

Investors seemed to look past anti-government protests over

the weekend as COVID-19 deaths in Brazil topped 500,000.

This comes with Bolsonaro’s popularity at new lows ahead of

elections next year. A poll last month showed a left-wing rival,

former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would win in a

runoff vote if the 2022 elections were held today.

“We believe a higher discontentment, especially if reflected

in the polls, tends to push the government to an easier fiscal

posture,” Citi strategists said in a note.

LATAM FX BUCK EM GLOOM

Emerging market currencies had taken a hit last week as the

dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a

surprisingly hawkish tone.