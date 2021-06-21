Boeing says chief lobbyist Keating has left company By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s veteran lobbyist and political strategist, Tim Keating, who helped steer the U.S. planemaker through its worst-ever crisis following fatal 737 MAX crashes, has left the company, it said on Monday.
An internal memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to government operations employees, and a separate statement to media, confirmed Keating’s departure and the search for a permanent replacement, but offered no explanation or further details for what appeared to be an abrupt exit.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.