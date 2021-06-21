Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Investing.com – was trading at $32,232.5 by 17:14 (21:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $607.9B, or 45.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $31,750.4 to $35,708.4 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.3%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $49.8B or 41.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $31,750.3672 to $41,317.9883 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 50.24% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,916.85 on the Investing.com Index, down 15.09% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0007 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.03%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $224.2B or 16.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.7B or 4.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.