Bindi Irwin Announces Mental Health Social Media Break

“You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”
The Australian conservationist announced the news on Instagram.
“Hi guys, just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” she began.
“I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.”
“Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth,” she said.
“To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day — I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times.”
“Remember there are helplines available,” she continued. “Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”
Say it again for the people in the back! You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.
A few hours before Bindi went public with the announcement, she shared a quote from motivational speaker Steve Maraboli.
“I don’t think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally,” it reads. “So if you’ve done that today, or any day, I’m proud of you.”
We’ll see Bindi when it is time for her to return to social media.
