Banks, oil stocks set Wall St for rebound after Fed-induced rout

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week led the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

Shares of banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America, which tend to perform better when interest rates are high, rose between 0.5% and 1% in premarket trading. The broader index crashed to a two-month low last week.

Value stocks, which include banks, energy and other economically sensitive sectors, led gains in U.S. equities so far this year as investors swapped out of the growth-oriented technology stocks against the backdrop of an improving economy.

However, the Fed’s hawkish signals on monetary policy last week sparked a round of profit taking that wiped out value stocks’ lead over growth this month.

The S&P 500 value index is now down 3.9% so far in June, compared with a 2% rise in the tech-heavy growth index .

Fears of rising interest rates have dictated moves on Wall Street in the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 scaling record highs in June following previous comments from the Fed that shrugged off the jump in inflation as transitory.