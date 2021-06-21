Banks Chart Cautious Crypto Policy With Regulators Taking Aim

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Banks looking to expand into the wild world of crypto got a pointed reminder from regulators this month of the risks involved.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said June 10 that they’re planning to assign Bitcoin, among other crypto products, the toughest capital requirements for any bank that wants to hold it. The standard setters said that the risks to financial stability would be significant if banks do expand their offerings in the volatile market.

That warnings comes with clients showing increasing interest in the assets, leaving firms like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to wrestle with how best to offer exposure to the burgeoning, and volatile, asset class.

This year has seen more and more lenders examining how they might broaden their offerings even as caution remains the watchword, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the offerings from some of the world’s biggest banks. While several now clear crypto futures, most have largely steered clear of other services.

Here is what some banks are doing — or not doing — so far:

Goldman’s Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in Congressional testimony earlier this month that the bank is restricted by regulations from acting as a principal trader in cryptocurrencies or from owning most coins.