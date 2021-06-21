Bank TSB set to bar 5.4M customers from buying crypto By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United Kingdom-based financial institution TSB Banking Group Plc. will soon ban its over 5.4 million customers from buying (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

According to a report by The Telegraph on Saturday, the bank’s imminent crypto ban is due to alleged cases of fraud associated with cryptocurrency transactions.