Bank of Israel deputy governor confirms digital shekel pilot is underway By Cointelegraph

Bank of Israel deputy governor confirms digital shekel pilot is underway
The Bank of Israel has reportedly already issued a central bank digital currency through a pilot test of a digital shekel.
According to a Monday report from the Jerusalem Post, Bank of Israel deputy governor, Andrew Abir, said the financial institution had started to conduct a pilot program for a digital shekel. Speaking at a conference of the Fair Value Forum of IDC Herzliya, Abir added that he was not optimistic about the bank issuing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, despite the fact he confirmed a pilot test was underway.
