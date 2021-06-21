Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
GENEVA (Reuters) – The top U.N. human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said on Monday that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.
Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a “chilling impact” on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary’s independence.
