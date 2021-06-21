Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.330 110.3 -0.03

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3419 -0.15

Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.952 +0.29

Korean won 1132.400 1134.7 +0.20

Baht 31.630 31.59 -0.13

Peso 48.710 48.66 -0.10

Rupiah 14390.000 14425 +0.24

Rupee 74.100 74.1 0.00

Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05

Yuan 6.460 6.4653 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.330 103.24 -6.43

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.71

Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20

Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08

Baht 31.630 29.96 -5.28

Peso 48.710 48.01 -1.44

Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43

Rupee 74.100 73.07 -1.40

Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97

Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.07

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

