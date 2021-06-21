Asia Stocks to Rise as Worries Over Fed Pivot Ease: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to track a rebound in U.S. equities as the prospect of very gradual policy tightening tempers some of the concerns about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt. Treasuries and the dollar retreated.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rallied the most in five weeks, outperforming the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100, aided by a revival of the value trade in sectors like energy and financials.

Crude oil and gold jumped as a dollar gauge snapped a six-session winning streak. Bitcoin sank after China intensified its cryptocurrency clampdown.

Investors are striving to assess the outlook for markets after Fed officials last week accelerated their expected pace of policy tightening. That includes parsing the many influential voices that are wading into the debate on price pressures and the risk they may pose to the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Chair Jerome Powell, in written remarks, reiterated inflation had picked up but should move back toward the U.S. central bank’s 2% target once supply imbalances resolve. New York Fed President John Williams also said he continues to view the recent spike in inflation as a temporary phenomenon.