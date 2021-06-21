Anya Taylor-Joy And Cara Delevingne Are BFF Goals

“Find people that will tell you things you may not want to hear.”
Anya Taylor-Joy totally dazzled at Dior’s fashion show in Athens last week, but it was her backstage etiquette that truly stole the show.
The 25-year-old actor and model, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit, took time to mindfully untangle Cara Delevingne’s fringed skirt before the high-fashion affair began.
Cara shared a video of Anya’s helpful gesture on Instagram Sunday, alongside a caption filled with gratitude for her friend.
“Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear,” the model wrote.
“Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked,” she continued.
Cara then referenced the pair’s twinning moment, writing, “Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste…☺️”
Kudos to Anya for staying grounded in the midst of such a glamorous evening, and reminding us that beauty is realized much more in what you do than what you wear.
