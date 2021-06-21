Amazon, CureVac Rise Premarket; Coinbase Global Falls By Investing.com

Ziprecruiter (NYSE:) stock rose 3% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the online recruitment agency at ‘buy’, saying it is well positioned to benefit from the move in recruitment online.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.4% after the airline announced plans to cancel around 1% of its flights in July as it struggles to cope with a sharp uptick in travel demand.

GameStop (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the troubled video game retailer named Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong to its board, the same day the former Amazon executive is set to take charge of the company.

CureVac (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.4% after the scientist leading the study into the drug maker’s Covid-19 vaccine said the reason it only proved 47% effective may be down to low dosage.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3% with investors leaving the cryptocurrency platform after China expanded its clampdown on mining. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:) stock fell 7.8%, as the business analytics company is one of the largest corporate investors in bitcoin.

Raven (NASDAQ:) Industries stock rose over 48% after the manufacturer of precision agriculture products accepted an offer from CNH Industrial (NYSE:) of $2.1 billion, with the deal expected to close in the fourth quarter.

