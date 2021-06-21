Airlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute ‘egregious onboard conduct’ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Passengers queue at LAX airport before Memorial Day weekend, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group representing major U.S. airlines and aviation unions on Monday asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to crackdown on the growing number of disruptive and violent passengers onboard airplanes, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The letter from Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:), United Airlines, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) and others, along with major unions said the “incidents pose a safety and security threat to our passengers and employees, and we respectfully request the (Justice Department) commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence.”
