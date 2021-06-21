2 Top Casino Stocks Still Worth Betting On By StockNews



2 Top Casino Stocks Still Worth Betting On



The casino/gambling industry is rebounding rapidly, with online gambling platforms now a major game changer. And we think regulatory approvals and seamless tech integration should further drive the performance of casino operators Boyd Gaming (NYSE:) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:) in 2021. So please read on for some details.Gambling companies have digitized most of their operations to adapt to changing market trends over the past year. Also, online gambling has received approval from various state governments over the past year. Investor optimism about this industry is evident in Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF’s (BETZ) 96% returns over the past year, versus S&P 500’s 34.5% gains.

With the easing of travel restrictions, physical casinos are gradually reopening nationwide. However, the popularity of online gambling is here to stay, given government approvals and tech integrations that ensure seamless user experiences. Indeed, the global ‘online’ gambling market is expected to grow 12.3% year-over-year in 2021.

Given this backdrop, we think casino stocks Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) are worth betting on now.

