2 Top Casino Stocks Still Worth Betting On By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. 2 Top Casino Stocks Still Worth Betting On

The casino/gambling industry is rebounding rapidly, with online gambling platforms now a major game changer. And we think regulatory approvals and seamless tech integration should further drive the performance of casino operators Boyd Gaming (NYSE:) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:) in 2021. So please read on for some details.Gambling companies have digitized most of their operations to adapt to changing market trends over the past year. Also, online gambling has received approval from various state governments over the past year. Investor optimism about this industry is evident in Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF’s (BETZ) 96% returns over the past year, versus S&P 500’s 34.5% gains.

With the easing of travel restrictions, physical casinos are gradually reopening nationwide. However, the popularity of online gambling is here to stay, given government approvals and tech integrations that ensure seamless user experiences. Indeed, the global ‘online’ gambling market is expected to grow 12.3% year-over-year in 2021.

Given this backdrop, we think casino stocks Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) are worth betting on now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR