2 International Stocks Under $15 to Diversify Your Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 2 International Stocks Under $15 to Diversify Your Portfolio

Amid rising inflation concerns in the United States, it could be wise to invest in quality international stocks to dodge volatility in the domestic stock market by diversifying one’s portfolio. We think low-priced foreign stocks Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY (OTC:)) and Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio given their fundamental strength. Let’s discuss.International stocks are a solid investment option when the domestic market is volatile because they help diversify a portfolio given that their performance is influenced by different external or macroeconomic factors than domestic stocks. They also can present a wide range of opportunities that are unavailable with domestic stocks.

Because the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates sooner than expected to control inflation, global stocks are experiencing a pullback.

However, there are other country-specific factors that could drive the performance of many international stocks in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to diversify one’s portfolio by adding a few high-quality international stocks. Reasonably priced international stocks Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) and Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRUY) could be solid bets in this regard, considering their fundamental strength.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR