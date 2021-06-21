14 Actors Who Demanded Changes To The Script

Thank you to Robert Downey Jr. for saving The Avengers from a sad, shawarma-less existence.
1.
The original ending of The Avengers had Iron Man waking up after crashing to the ground and asking, “What’s next?” But that didn’t impress Robert Downey Jr.
2.
Chris Farley was the original voice of Shrek, but after he died in 1997, Mike Myers was hired to replace him. Myers re-recorded all of Shrek’s dialogue in his natural Canadian accent, only to ask to re-record it again in the now-iconic Scottish brogue.
3.
When Samuel L. Jackson arrived in Vancouver to film Snakes on a Plane and discovered that New Line Cinema executives had changed the title to Pacific Flight 121, he insisted that it be changed back.
4.
Shakira thought that Gazelle, the pop star she voiced in Zootopia, was too skinny at first. She implored the creators to “give her some meat,” and they agreed, resulting in a curvier Gazelle.
5.
In Gone Girl, Ben Affleck’s character was supposed to wear a baseball cap in an airport to avoid attention, but a spat between the actor and director David Fincher over which team’s hat it would be shut down production for four days.
6.
Michelle Rodriguez almost quit The Fast and the Furious over a love triangle between her character, Letty Ortiz, Dominic Toretto, and Brian O’Conner, because she didn’t want to cheat “in front of millions of people,” even fictionally.
7.
Leonard Nimoy came up with the “Vulcan nerve pinch” while filming a Star Trek scene where he was supposed to knock Captain Kirk unconscious with a phaser.
8.
Anna Kendrick rejected a “fucking problematic” storyline in Pitch Perfect 3 that would’ve seen her character romantically linked to a music executive, Theo, with whom she already had a professional relationship.
9.
When Dwayne Johnson read the script for Rampage, he wasn’t happy that his character, George, was supposed to die, so for about two months, he argued for the protagonist’s survival — and won!
10.
Liam Neeson agreed to star in Seth MacFarlane’s A Million Ways to Die in the West…so long as he was allowed to use a “very broad Irish accent.”
11.
Prince requested a cameo role on New Girl, but he made it very clear that he wouldn’t appear in the same episode as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
12.
Alan Rickman secretly rewrote parts of the “terrible” Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves script with two friends, Ruby Wax and Peter Barnes, meeting up with the latter for editing sessions in a Pizza Express.
13.
Dacre Montgomery asked the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, for two sequences that would humanize his character, Billy.
14.
And finally, Universal “contractually guaranteed” Tom Cruise almost complete control over The Mummy, and Cruise took it to heart.
TV and Movies
