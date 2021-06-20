XRP Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.71452 by 07:24 (11:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $33.17522B, or 2.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.71433 to $0.76393 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.17%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.66412B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7143 to $0.9269 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 78.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,938.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.99% on the day.

was trading at $2,078.86 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $638.32114B or 44.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.94131B or 17.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.