U.S. NTSB to probe highway crash that killed 10 in Alabama By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday it would investigate a highway crash in Alabama that killed nine children and a young father when a van and other vehicles slammed together during Tropical Storm Claudette.
The NTSB said a team of 10 investigators would focus on the role of vehicle technologies like forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.
