Texans Can Buy Crypto At Grocery Stores With Crypto ATMs By CoinQuora

  • H-E-B grocery stores will install crypto ATMs in their stores in Texas.
  • Texans can buy over 30 types of cryptos directly with cash or cards.
  • Coin Cloud will be providing the machines.

H-E-B introduces crypto ATMs at over 29 locations in the state of Texas. The popular grocery store is installing crypto automated teller machines (ATMs). Coin Cloud is supplying the ATMs. The kiosks will make their appearance in the H-E-B stores very soon.

In detail, most of these locations will be around the Houston area. Moreover, the kiosks will bring access to more than 30 cryptos. Users can choose to invest in multiple assets from popular cryptos to stablecoins to other DeFi tokens.

Notably, Coin Cloud is a digital currency ATM provider. Its kiosks are known as digital currency machines (DCM). Moreover, the company aims to install 2,000 DCM following the H-E-B plan.

Furthermore, Coin Cloud has ongoing partnerships with the N…

