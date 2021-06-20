Reactions To Tati Westbrook Being Back On YouTube

By
Bradly Lamb
-
1

That shriek you’re hearing is the jubilations of the beauty community.

Tati Westbrook is back, and the YouTuber has aired out all of the drama, scandals —and, yes, lawsuit — she has been facing for the past year.

View this video on YouTube


Tati Westbrook

After going dark for a year to deal with the fallout of her publicized beef with fellow YouTubers like James Charles, Jefree Star, and Shane Dawson, as well as the tensions on her marriage and impact on her mental well-being, the once-reigning queen of the beauty community is getting back to the reviews and makeup.

Naturally, this surprise appearance and announcement jolted followers of the beauty community (and beyond) into discourse. So we’ve rounded up some of the reactions to Tati’s return.


Jemal Countess / Getty Images

1.

Let’s start with this tweet, which asked an important question, predicating Tati’s return.


Twitter: @sadgirldiaries

2.

And this summoning circle, which definitely worked.

Please let this summoning circle work🤞

🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 Tati 🕯

🕯 Returning To 🕯

🕯 YouTube 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯


Twitter: @TruthSleuthYT

3.

This genuine reaction from a fan who just missed her icon.

Tati Westbrook coming back to YouTube is honestly one of the highlights of my year. She is one of the best beauty youtubers ever and one of my favorite creators. My heart is so happy she is finally in a better place


Twitter: @ericramirezr_

4.

And this.


Twitter: @danieldgxcx

5.

And also this.


Twitter: @thedaphnenewyork

6.

The analysis of Tati’s hand movements, which are prime meme-worthy content in my humble opinion.


Twitter: @nastypussytionz

7.

There’s also what Tati said about astrologers, psychics, and tarot readers extrapolating on her future. The beauty influencer said she has “closed the door” on welcoming predictions on her life, marriage, and career.


Twitter: @ROWANVISION

8.

Exhibit B.


Twitter: @retroscinema

9.

This reaction to Tati saying she experienced supernatural and inexplicable happenings around her home.


Twitter: @heademptyyy

I, for one, would like to see this crossover.

10.

In honor of the iCarly reboot.


Twitter: @RapSheetTv

11.

James and Tati have since patched things up, as summarized here with a clip from The Fairly OddParents.


Twitter: @nvccis

12.

And lastly, this much-needed revitalization of the beauty community.


Twitter: @angelmoney007

Rescue us she plans to do, with her return focused on reviews, makeup, and her company Halo Beauty.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Women In Film

What are your thoughts on Tati’s return to YouTube? Let us know in the comments below!

