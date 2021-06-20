Reactions To Tati Westbrook Being Back On YouTube

Tati Westbrook is back, and the YouTuber has aired out all of the drama, scandals —and, yes, lawsuit — she has been facing for the past year.

View this video on YouTube

Tati Westbrook

After going dark for a year to deal with the fallout of her publicized beef with fellow YouTubers like James Charles, Jefree Star, and Shane Dawson, as well as the tensions on her marriage and impact on her mental well-being, the once-reigning queen of the beauty community is getting back to the reviews and makeup.