Pro basketball league in Canada will offer players Bitcoin salaries By Cointelegraph

Pro basketball league in Canada will offer players Bitcoin salaries
The Canadian Elite Basketball League will be allowing players from its seven teams to accept a portion of their salaries in starting next week.
According to a Thursday announcement, the Canadian Elite Basketball League, or CEBL, has partnered with Toronto-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy to convert part of basketball players’ existing salaries from Canadian dollars to Bitcoin (BTC) on request. The league said it will arrange for the funds to be delivered to the players’ personal crypto wallets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.