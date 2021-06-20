Pro basketball league in Canada will offer players Bitcoin salaries By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The Canadian Elite Basketball League will be allowing players from its seven teams to accept a portion of their salaries in starting next week.

According to a Thursday announcement, the Canadian Elite Basketball League, or CEBL, has partnered with Toronto-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy to convert part of basketball players’ existing salaries from Canadian dollars to Bitcoin (BTC) on request. The league said it will arrange for the funds to be delivered to the players’ personal crypto wallets.