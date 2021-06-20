Porsche to Make High-Performance Battery Cells in New Venture

Article content

By Christoph Rauwald

(Bloomberg) —

Porsche AG will develop and produce battery cells for electric sportscars in a new joint venture with German lithium-ion specialist Custom Cells GmbH.

The German brand is investing a high double-digit million euro sum and will control a 83.75% stake in the Cellforce venture, Porsche said Sunday in a statement. Small-scale production is set to start in 2024.

“The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future,” Porsche said in its statement. The new subsidiary will play a major role for “research, development, manufacturing and sales of high-performance cells,” it said.

Traditional carmakers are stepping up expertise in battery technology to challenge Tesla Inc. and attract customers with improved driving ranges, performance and charging times. Batteries for sportscars need to cope with high temperatures and be capable of fast charging and effective energy recuperation.

The new cells will allow charging in less than 15 minutes, Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag. The brand’s Taycan model currently needs 22.5 minutes to charge the battery to 80% from 5%, he said.

Porsche will use silicon as anode material for higher energy density and a more compact battery. Its plant, located outside Stuttgart, will have an annual capacity of at least 100 megawatt hours, enough for making cells for about 1,000 sportscars per year.