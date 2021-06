No Full Reopening to U.S. Until 75% Canadians Vaccinated: Chief

Article content

By Natalie Obiko Pearson

The U.S. border is unlikely to be completely reopened until 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, Canada’s border chief said on Sunday in comments likely to fuel mounting impatience in both countries at the restrictions.

The world’s longest undefended border has been closed to most travel since March 2020. On Friday, Canada extended the restrictions until at least July 21, though it’s expected to announce the easing of some rules Monday for fully vaccinated citizens.

“We haven’t reached the finish line, and the finish line is when a significant majority of Canadians, approximately 75%, are fully vaccinated,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told national broadcaster CBC on Sunday. At present, less than a fifth of Canadians have received two shots, according to data compiled by CTV News.

The rules have kept families apart, blocked tourists and students, and hampered the world’s largest bilateral trading relationship. While trucks and trains continued to move goods, Canada’s tourism and travel-related businesses lost an estimated C$20 billion ($16 billion) in revenue last year, according to one estimate.

Airlines, tour operators and other businesses on both sides of the border have been pleading for a reopening, with the vital summer season about to begin, and Canada’s go-slow approach is causing frustration. Blair’s announcement Friday that Canada would extend the border restrictions was met with some unusually blunt language from Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat who represents a border district.