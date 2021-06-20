New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage

Article content

ISMAILIA — The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more time for negotiations.

The giant Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.

The Ever Given’s Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its insurers have disputed the claim and the ship’s detention under an Egyptian court order.

Negotiations had been ongoing until Saturday and the ship’s owners had made a new offer, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing over the ship’s detention in Ismailia.

Stann Marine, which represents the owners and insurers of the Ever Given, said: “Over the course of more than 15 days and in extended, long and arduous, but positive working sessions, negotiations are taking place.”