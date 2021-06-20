Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.050 110.19 +0.13

Sing dlr 1.345 1.3461 +0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.888 27.81 -0.28

Korean won 1134.900 1132.3 -0.23

Baht 31.520 31.44 -0.25

Peso 48.615 48.5 -0.24

Rupiah 14380.000 14370 -0.07

Rupee 73.860 73.86 0.00

Ringgit 4.143 4.137 -0.14

Yuan 6.453 6.4537 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.050 103.24 -6.19

Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.78

Taiwan dlr 27.888 28.483 +2.13

Korean won 1134.900 1086.20 -4.29

Baht 31.520 29.96 -4.95

Peso 48.615 48.01 -1.24

Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36

Rupee 73.860 73.07 -1.08

Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97

Yuan 6.453 6.5283 +1.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)