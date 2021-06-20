Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.050 110.19 +0.13

Sing dlr 1.345 1.3461 +0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.888 27.81 -0.28

Korean won 1134.900 1132.3 -0.23

Baht 31.520 31.44 -0.25

Peso 48.615 48.5 -0.24

Rupiah 14380.000 14370 -0.07

Rupee 73.860 73.86 0.00

Ringgit 4.143 4.137 -0.14

Yuan 6.453 6.4537 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.050 103.24 -6.19

Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.78

Taiwan dlr 27.888 28.483 +2.13

Korean won 1134.900 1086.20 -4.29

Baht 31.520 29.96 -4.95

Peso 48.615 48.01 -1.24

Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36

Rupee 73.860 73.07 -1.08

Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97

Yuan 6.453 6.5283 +1.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

