Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari calls DOGE a ponzi By Cointelegraph

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneaopolis President Neel Kashkari took a jab at Dogecoin (DOGE) last week by referring to the meme coin as a ponzi, upping his rhetoric against cryptocurrencies.

Kashkari’s comments were in response to a LinkedIn poll by Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Coinbase, asking his connections about the proper way to pronounce Doge.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents pronounce Doge correctly. Source: LinkedIn.
Kashkari’s witty attempt gets over 200 interactions. Source: LinkedIn