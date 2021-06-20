Meghan Trainor Shared Daryl Sabara Father’s Day Pic

“I got to watch you become a father this year, and it was beyond beautiful.”
They have an ADORABLE little boy named Riley.
So today is Daryl’s first Father’s Day!
The singer shared the sweetest message on Instagram to celebrate.
"You are already an incredible father four months in! Our baby is so lucky to have you as a dad."
“You are already an incredible father four months in! Our baby is so lucky to have you as a dad.”
“P.S. Swipe to see Daryl’s new dad bod,” she joked, with a pic of her man looking super fit!
Happy Father’s Day to Daryl and all the awesome dads out there!
