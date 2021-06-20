Loki Cast Behind The Scenes Facts

Tom Hiddleston showed up at Owen Wilson’s house one night to talk about Loki.
When first auditioning for the MCU, Tom Hiddleston originally went out for Thor, but obviously was cast as Loki instead.
Tom Hiddleston, Wunmi Mosaku, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw actually all attended the same acting school, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and graduated within a few years of each other.
And since Mobius is an expert on Loki, Tom sat down with Owen on set and took him through the “whole MCU mythology and Loki.” Some of their conversations even worked their way into the series.
In fact, Tom even visited Owen one night at home and continued his Loki lecture until about midnight.
Wunmi didn’t have the luxury of listening to a Loki lecture, but she did get a whole oral history of the MCU from Kate Herron, the show’s executive producer and director.
Tom Hiddleston didn’t know about Loki until the spring of 2018, just a few weeks before Avengers: Infinity War hit movie theaters.
When Wunmi Mosaku first auditioned for Loki, she had no idea which project she was actually auditioning for.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw actually auditioned for Marvel a few times before landing the role of Ravonna Renslayer.
Gugu also tried to catch up and watch all the Marvel movies she hadn’t seen before she started filming.
Since the series was shot during the pandemic, the actors’ schedules were very tight, but Tom insisted he was on set with the “day-players” (actors hired on a daily basis) just to read lines to them from off screen.
During Episode 1, where Loki tries to use his magic in the courtroom but can’t, Wunmi and Gugu would catch each other’s eyes and try not to laugh and break character.
Mobius’s gray crewcut was actually suggested by Owen Wilson after he wore a similar hairstyle for the series Documentary Now.
Finally, Marvel hasn’t confirmed a second season of Loki, but Tom is open to continue playing Loki in the future.
