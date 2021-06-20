Kylie Jenner’s Travis Scott Father’s Day Post

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are.”

MCS

And as a great mom who loves to overshare on social media, of course she came up with the perfect Father’s Day post.


Craig Barritt / Via Getty Images for The New School

Kylie posted a picture of Stormi, her baby daddy Travis Scott, and herself on Instagram for the holiday.


Tommaso Boddi / Via Getty Images for Netflix

They appear to be relaxing on a boat looking out onto the water. Kylie is leaned in to embrace Travis. It’s all extremely adorable.

“Happy father’s day @travisscott,” she wrote in the caption. “One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.”

Um, wow? I love their love?

Kylie’s post arrives about a month after Travis posted the sweetest picture of himself and Stormi in matching fits.

And that, my friends, is the kind of cute dad behavior I live for.

Happy Father’s Day, everyone!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR