Kylie Jenner Unkissable Lips Lead to Kylie Cosmetics

Of course, Kylie’s been in the makeup game ever since the launch of her Kylie lip kits in 2015 — selling out the first 15,000 lip kits in less than a minute. The launch came a few months after Kylie admitted to getting lip fillers on an episode of KUWTK — despite having denied enhancing her lips previously — saying, “It’s just an insecurity of mine.”
So, when host Andy Cohen asked Kylie if insecurities with her lips was what “catapulted” her into the beauty industry, she replied, “For sure. My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips.”
“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” she continued. “From then on, I felt unkissable.”
“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time,” she added. “Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident.”
Kris Jenner then joked that Kylie should name one of her lip kits after the mystery fella, followed by Kendall asking for a collab.
Previously, on Life of Kylie, Kylie explained, “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips — And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn’t doing it. I ended up getting my lips done.”
Of course, Kylie’s makeup line is still going strong — even recently announcing that they’re redesigning the original lip kits.
Anyway, off I go to turn that one time Clara from school said I had a weird stomach into a multi-million business…
