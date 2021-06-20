Katy Perry’s Father’s Day Post For Orlando Bloom Is Cute

“Happy first Father’s Day to the healer of my heart.”

Anyway, to celebrate her first Father’s Day with Orlando, Katy shared the most adorable Instagram post. And honestly, my heart cannot take it.

In a video that appears to have been captured right before Katy went into labor with Daisy, Orlando is seen wearing hospital scrubs, holding a boombox, and blasting meditative music as Katy laughs.

“Happy first Father’s Day to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift,” she wrote in the caption, adding a flower emoji to represent Daisy.

“I love you,” she continued. “Whole world.”

