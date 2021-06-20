Justin Bieber Pretended Diplo Had Wrong Number

“Where are you now?” — Diplo @ Justin’s “wrong number.”
When you think of Justin Bieber and Diplo, there’s a chance you think of their iconic 2015 collab with Skrillex, “Where Are Ü Now.”
“Yo biebs, it’s Wes! Was dope linking with you last night!” Diplo texted the superstar back in 2017.
“Hey, this isn’t ‘Biebs,'” the number ominously replies. “I think someone gave you the wrong number. Sorry.”
Hey ho, a wrong number — it happens! Biebs probably has a billion phones, right? Well…
…Diplo then showed the second part of their conversation and, yup — it looks like Bieber just pretended Diplo had the wrong number.
A “Justin” replied from the same number asking about vocals, meaning that the jig was truly up.
I, for one, have so many questions! Why is Justin saved as “singer from afterparty” when they’ve worked together before? Did Diplo not have Justin’s number beforehand? I guess this makes sense, most of my coworkers don’t have my number and I’m not a celebrity. But does this mean that Diplo and Biebs are about to release something new???
I think I need to go lie down.
