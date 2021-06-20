Justin Bieber Pretended Diplo Had Wrong Number



Diplo



Yes, Diplo’s full name is Thomas Wesley Pentz. After considerable investigative journalism™, I was able to conclude that Bieber was on the European leg of his Purpose tour around this time — while Diplo was playing Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas. That being said, celebs sure love to jet around for random nights at places and Biebs is a fan of EDC — so who knows where this afterparty was. Well, Diplo does.