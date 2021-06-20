Justin Bieber Pretended Diplo Had Wrong Number

“Where are you now?” — Diplo @ Justin’s “wrong number.”

When you think of Justin Bieber and Diplo, there’s a chance you think of their iconic 2015 collab with Skrillex, “Where Are Ü Now.”


I regret to inform you that this was Bieber’s hair in 2016, 

“Yo biebs, it’s Wes! Was dope linking with you last night!” Diplo texted the superstar back in 2017.


Yes, Diplo’s full name is Thomas Wesley Pentz. After considerable investigative journalism™, I was able to conclude that Bieber was on the European leg of his Purpose tour around this time — while Diplo was playing Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas. That being said, celebs sure love to jet around for random nights at places and Biebs is a fan of EDC — so who knows where this afterparty was. Well, Diplo does. 

“Hey, this isn’t ‘Biebs,'” the number ominously replies. “I think someone gave you the wrong number. Sorry.”


Diplo clearly should have known something was fishy here, as “Sorry” is an iconic Justin Bieber song. 

Hey ho, a wrong number — it happens! Biebs probably has a billion phones, right? Well…

…Diplo then showed the second part of their conversation and, yup — it looks like Bieber just pretended Diplo had the wrong number.

A “Justin” replied from the same number asking about vocals, meaning that the jig was truly up.


Honestly, a power move given that JB could have just not replied to the original message and it probably would have been fine.

I, for one, have so many questions! Why is Justin saved as “singer from afterparty” when they’ve worked together before? Did Diplo not have Justin’s number beforehand? I guess this makes sense, most of my coworkers don’t have my number and I’m not a celebrity. But does this mean that Diplo and Biebs are about to release something new???

I think I need to go lie down.

