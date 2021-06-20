Jude Law’s Son Rafferty Makes Debut In “Twist” Trailer

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I will excuse the nepotism because he looks good.

Jude Law and Sadie Frost, like the pretty people they are, have pretty children.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The two were married from 1997 to 2003. The couple had three children together. 

If you weren’t aware, one of them, Rafferty, is the literal spitting image of his father.


Marco Mantovani / GC Images

Spare me the explanations of how genetics work because I firmly believe the DNA just copy and pasted here.

Like, hello???


Getty Images

I know you see the resemblance.

I am looking respectfully.


Ronald Siemoneit / Sygma via Getty Images

Jude has three more children for other relationships. 

Given that pop culture is cyclical and we are currently somewhat repeating the early aughts (yes, I’m talking about Bennifer), we can safely conclude that Raff is filling the early 2000s Jude-shaped hole in our lives.

I mean, look at this British GQ cover.

So, of course, taking advantage of what his father gave him (a gorgeous face), the 24-year-old is following in his footsteps to star in his debut role, Twist, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.


Saban Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

The film, which is described as an action crime-thriller, follows Twist, a skilled graffiti artist in contemporary London trying to find his place after the loss of his mother. Twist also stars Michael Caine, Lena Headey, and Rita Ora.

Twist’s path becomes complicated when he’s lured into a street gang headed by the paternal Fagin (Caine). Attracted by the lifestyle and to Red (Sophie Simnett), a member of the gang, things come to a head when an art theft goes wrong.


Saban Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Twist was one of the most enjoyable and intense experiences I’ve ever had. It was a whirlwind. The script and the cast blew me away. I was like, ‘The pressure is on. I really need to put in the time,’” Rafferty told Wonderland Magazine last year.

Twist hits theaters July 30 and will be available on-demand the same day.


Saban Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Meanwhile, you can watch the trailer for Twist here.

