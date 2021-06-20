Iran Result Dims Expectations of Rapid Oil Return, Analyst Says

Article content

By Anthony Di Paola

(Bloomberg) —

Iran will continue talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal during its transition to a new government, yet the election of a conservative cleric as president lowers traders’ expectations of a quick return to the world oil market, said Sara Vakhshouri, president of SVB Energy International LLC.

Voters picked Ebrahim Raisi, seen as the more hardline candidate, to become Iran’s next president in Friday’s election. He’ll take office in August, replacing Hassan Rouhani, whose administration reached the multilateral nuclear deal in 2015.

That agreement eased sanctions on Iran’s economy and allowed for greater oil sales in return for limits on the country’s nuclear program until President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018.

Oil prices surged to more than $70 a barrel this month on an improved demand outlook for the second half and the perception that more Iranian barrels won’t be coming back until the latter part of the year, Vakhshouri said at the daily energy forum hosted by the Dubai-based consultancy Gulf Intelligence.

Rising demand and continued production restraints by OPEC+ and U.S. shale producers means that markets will be short by as much as 1.5 million barrels a day by the end of the year, she said.