Instagram Bitcoin Scammer Nabs £120K From British Teacher By CoinQuora

  • A retired British teacher loses life savings to a scam.
  • The fraudster placed the ad on Instagram and ran off with a total of £120,000.
  • The authorities say this is one of many similar scams.

Teresa Jackson, a 63-year-old retired British teacher, has lost her life savings to a fake Bitcoin investment scheme. In detail, the woman lost £120K to the Bitcoin scam.

In particular, the lost funds held the collective amount of her life savings and pension funds. Specifically, Jackson put all her funds into the scheme after speaking with a ‘financial investor’.

This crypto scammer convinced her to stake the £120,000 savings amount. Moreover, the scam appeared in an ad on Instagram. In fact, the mysterious stranger contacted Jackson soon after she found the ad on Instagram.

Consequently, Jackson felt convinced by the stranger’s knowledge and trustworthy nature. Soon after speaking with him, Jackson transferred the cash directly to him. After this, she tried to contact the stranger again to check on her investment. Unfortunately, she got no answer and her funds were gone forever.

However, Jackson immediately inform…

