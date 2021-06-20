In The Heights Cast Before The Movie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

For anyone who says, “Oh, it’s that guy!” every other scene.

If you’re like me and have a memory like a sieve when it comes to remembering where you’ve seen actors before, you likely found yourself watching In the Heights and saying, “I know I know them from somewhere…”


Macall Polay / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

My talent extends to real life, where I often introduce myself to people numerous times.

So here’s where you actually recognize all the cast from:

1.

Anthony Ramos, who plays Usnavi, was John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.


Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty

He also played Ramon in A Star Is Born and Mars Blackmon in the She’s Gotta Have It TV series.

2.

Melissa Barrera, who plays Vanessa, was Lyn in the Starz series Vida.


John Lamparski / FilmMagic

She’s also been in telenovelas like Siempre tuya Acapulco, Tanto Amor, and Club de Cuervos.

3.

Leslie Grace, who plays Nina, is making her theatrical debut.


John Lamparski / FilmMagic / Getty Images

However, she’s already released two solo albums.

4.

Corey Hawkins, who plays Benny, was Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

You also might remember him as Kwame Ture in BlacKkKlansman and Heath in The Walking Dead. On top of all that, he’s received a Tony nomination for his role in the play Six Degrees of Separation.

5.

Olga Merediz, who plays Abuela Claudia, originated the role on Broadway — which earned her a Tony nomination.


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

She’s also had roles in Shades of Blue and Orange Is the New Black.

6.

Jimmy Smits, who plays Kevin Rosario, was Matthew Santos on The West Wing.


Noam Galai / Getty Images

He also played ADA Miguel Prado on Dexter, Isaac Roa on How to Get Away With Murder, and Bail Organa in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

7.

Gregory Diaz IV, who plays Sonny, was Quentin in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

He also played Luis Acosta in the film Vampires vs. the Bronx and appeared in the Broadway cast of Matilda the Musical.

8.

Daphne Rubin-Vega, who plays Daniela, originated the role of Mimi in the Broadway musical Rent.


John Lamparski / FilmMagic

She also briefly appeared in the Sex and the City movie.

9.

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Carla, is Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

She’s also had roles on Modern Family, BoJack Horseman, and Bob’s Burgers.

10.

Dascha Polanco, who plays Cuca, was Dayanara on Orange Is the New Black.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner Image

She’s also appeared in Joy, The Irishman, and Russian Doll.

11.

Chris Jackson, who plays Mr. Softee, was George Washington in Hamilton.


Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Getty Images

He also originated the role of Benny in In the Heights on Broadway and voiced the role of Chief Tui in Moana. His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Memphis.

12.

Finally, Marc Anthony, who plays Gapo, is a Grammy Award–winning superstar.


Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

It’s Marc freakin’ Anthony!!!

Have you seen In the Heights yet? LMK what you thought in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR