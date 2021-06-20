How Kardashians Find Out Who Leaks Stories About Them

However, one thing that stuck out to me was the way they figure out who leaks stories about them.
“There was a story going on about you guys telling fake stories to people in your circles to see what was getting leaked, so that you could ‘kill the rat,'” Andy said. “Is that true?”
Khloé confirmed this technique was true, and Kim added a recent specific instance where she did this. “I sent people different photos of North and one of them got out to TMZ. And it was not the right one.”
“So, then you knew who had leaked it?” Andy asked.
“I knew by the few people, but I still, out of that few — I wasn’t smart enough.”
“Ugh, it was a fail!” Kris chimed in, LOL.
Still, this instance may have been a fail, but that technique is genius! So, props to them.
